DUNN-NEPIA, Jocelyn Maureen:
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on 28th December 2019 at home in Hamilton. Aged 70 years. Dearly loved partner of the late Stanley Moetu Parekura Nepia. Much loved mother of William and Elizabeth Nepia, and a loving Nana of Christine, Serina-Joyce, and Tui-Moetu. Much loved sister, auntie and friend to all who knew her.
She will be deeply missed but forever in our hearts.
A service for Jocelyn will be held on Tuesday 31st December at 1.00pm at the Park Chapel, Hamilton Park Cemetery, 395 Morrinsville Rd, Newstead, Hamilton. Jocelyn will then be laid to rest with her lover Stan.
Nau mai, haere mai whãnau and friends.
Published in Waikato Times on Dec. 30, 2019