CAMPBELL, Jocelyn Ana:
It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the passing of Jocelyn Ana Campbell, in her 90th year, at Waikato Hospital on Friday, 10 July 2020, surrounded by family for her final hours. A truly remarkable woman who battled adversity in early years, and emerged with determination and strength that characterised her wonderful achievements thereafter. Dearly loved wife of the late Mervyn, and Mother and Mother-in-law of: Doug and Vicki and Bryce and Sandra. Loved Nana to: Aaron & Leighanne, Anita, Jamie, Bradley, Jeffrey, Emma, Keegan and Cassie and Jake. Great-Nana to: Kazlo, Ashleigh, Jyris, Nikeita, Tyrone, Chontelle, Hinemoa, Bryden, Breanna, Savanna, Lincoln, Edward, Skyla, Carter, Samantha, Sam, Louie, Zara and Indiana. Devoted Great-Great-Nana to: Isaiah, Zavier and Cashmere. A service for Jocelyn will be held at Simply Cremations, 388 Wairere Drive, Te Rapa, Hamilton, at 11:00am on Wednesday, 15 July, 2020. Those that can't attend can view the service on Zoom at the following link:
Join Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/94160770365 Meeting ID: 941 6077 0365
For any communications to the family, call Doug on 0274951104 or
[email protected]
Published in Waikato Times on July 13, 2020