DURRANT, Joanne Alethlea
(Rev. Jo, Registered Nurse L.T.H.):
Passed away peacefully at San Michele, Te Awamutu, on 3rd November 2020, aged 59 years. Loved Mother to Waiora, Whitney and Waka and many more. Heartfelt thanks to all the loving, caring staff at San Michele. A celebration of Jo's life will be held at The Methodist Church, Bank Street, Te Awamutu, on Thursday, 12th November 2020, at 11.00am. In lieu flowers, donations to San Michele would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Durrant family, C/- PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 7, 2020