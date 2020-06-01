TIMS, Joan (nee Ferriman):

Passed away at home on 28th May 2020, aged 99. Beloved wife of the late Alex. Cherished mother of Gavin and Tori (Canada), Annette (Vanuatu), Jeff, Warren and Lorraine, Yvonne and Skin Thompson. Much loved Nana Joan of Robyn, Colleen, Katrina, Natalia, Carly, Jodi, Hayley, and Shanae. Great Nana to Jacob, Summer, Bayley, and Zakk. Huge thanks to Joan's wonderful carers and the team at Te Ata.

"A special gentle lady

and an inspiration to us all."

A Funeral Service will be held at St John's Anglican Church, Arawata Street, Te Awamutu, on Thursday, 4th June 2020 at 12.00 noon, followed by burial at the Te Awamutu RSA Cemetery. Service will be live streamed, link will be available by request to office@teawamutufunerals.co.nz All communications to the Tims family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.

Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.





