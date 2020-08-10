QUINLAN,

Joan Catherine Mary:

On Thursday 6th August 2020 peacefully at Matamata Country Lodge. Aged 98 years. Long time resident of Mount Maunganui. Dearly beloved eldest daughter of the late Claude and Marjorie Quinlan. Beloved sister of the late Margaret Quinlan, the late John Quinlan, Gaye and the late George Belton (Matamata). Beloved auntie of Stephen and Jools (UK), Nicholas and Margaret, Simon and Joanne and Jane Belton (Matamata). Great-aunty of Stacey, Kendall and Jordan Belton. A Requiem Mass will be held at the Church of the Holy Angels, 28 Hohaia Street, Matamata on Wednesday 19th August at 11am followed by burial in Matamata Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome for the Church of the Holy Angels and may be left at the service or posted to 28 Hohaia Street, Matamata 3400. Communications C/- Broadway Funeral Home Matamata 3400. Broadway Funeral Home (Matamata) FDANZ



