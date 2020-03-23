PATRICK, Joan Alfreda:
On 20 March 2020. Aged 88. Dearly loved wife of the late Douglas. Much loved Mother & Mother-in-law of Jude and Stu Brown, and Grant and Dot Patrick. Loved Granny to Luke, Julie, Paul and Talitha; and Great-Granny to 9. A celebration of Joan's life will be held on Tuesday 24th March 2020 at 10.30am at Woodside Estate, 130-132 Woodside Road, RD4 Matangi. In line with current events, we would appreciate only family and close friends attending. All communications to the Patrick family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 23, 2020