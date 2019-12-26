Joan MOLES

Guest Book
  • "My dearest Mum, I love you & will miss you every day...."
    - Jennie Fraser
Service Information
Broadway Funeral Homes
10 Short Street
Matamata, Waikato
(080)-086-2273
Service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Matamata Club
Rawhiti Ave
Matamata
View Map
Death Notice

MOLES, Joan Louise:
Passed away on 24th December 2019, after a short illness. Dearly loved wife of Ron and treasured mother of Pamela and Brendon Fitzpatrick, Heather and Jeff King and Jennifer Fraser. Loved Nana of Ryan, Michael, Emma, Sam and Bradley. We will miss you forever. A service for Joan will be held at the Matamata Club, Rawhiti Ave, Matamata, on Monday 30th December at 11am followed by a private cremation. All messages to the Moles family, C/- Broadway Funeral Home, 10 Short Street, Matamata 3400. (FDANZ)
Published in Waikato Times on Dec. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.