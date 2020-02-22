MATHESON,
Joan Valarie (née Palmer):
On 21 February 2020, peacefully after a short illness, aged 90. Dearly loved wife of the late Reverend Roy; mother and mother-in-law of Ross, the late Ian, Andrew and Sue, Stephen and Kathy; grandmother of Kirsten and Grant, Alastair and Jasmine, Grace, Finn; great-grandmother of Elliot, Zachary. A private cremation has been held, and a commemoration will be held in Hamilton at a later date. Special thanks to the staff of Wellington Hospital and Selwyn Sprott Village. Messages to PO Box 10425, Wellington 6143.
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 22, 2020