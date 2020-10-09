Joan MAGUIRE

Service Information
Pellows Funeral Directors & Advisors
138 Grey St
Hamilton, Waikato
078565129
Requiem Mass
Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Matthews Catholic Church
Silverdale Road
Hamilton
View Map
Death Notice

MAGUIRE, Joan Irene:
10 October 1931 –
7 October 2020
Beloved wife of the late Leslie Joseph Maguire. Loved twin sister of Shirley, sister of the late Valerie, Elizabeth, and Maureen; sister-in-law of the late Ron Page, the late Maurice Meads, and Tony Barbarich. Loved by her many nieces and nephews. All communications to the Maguire Family c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247. Requiem Mass for Joan will be celebrated at St Matthews Catholic Church, Silverdale Road, Hamilton, on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 11.00am, to be followed by her burial at Hamilton Park Cemetery.
Published in Waikato Times from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020
