MADDREN,

Joan Maud Amy:

In her 89th year, passed away peacefully on 16th September 2020 at CHT Te Awamutu, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of the late Merv. Loved Mum and best friend of Sharon and Tony Tye (Matamata) and Lynne and Steve Forsman (Te Awamutu). Cherished Nana of Rachel and James, Jackie and Toby, Kirstin and Jordan, Briar and Shane, Andrew and Sara, Hamish and Jess, Cameron and Megan, and the late Michelle and Gregor. Loved Great-Nana of eleven. Our special thanks to the staff at CHT Te Awamutu for their care of Mum over the past three and a half years.

"There comes a time for us all when we must say goodbye, but memories of those we love, live on and never die"

A celebration of Joan's life will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu, on Wednesday, 23rd September at 12noon, followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Maddren family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.

Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.




