Joan LINES

LINES, Joan Margaret:
Passed away peacefully in Cambridge, Wednesday, 13 November 2019. Much loved wife of the late Bas. Loved Mum and Mum-in-law to Derek and Cathy, Chris and the late Steve. Nan to Michael and Jenny, Matthew, Helen and Richard. Great-Nan to Emma, Lily, Fletcher, Frankie and Billie. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Cancer Society of NZ. Joan's funeral will be held at St Andrews Anglican Church, Cambridge, Tuesday, 19 November at 1.00pm.

Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 16, 2019
