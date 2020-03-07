LEA, Joan Isabel:
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her beloved children and grandchildren on March 6th, 2020, aged 86. Now reunited with her greatly loved husband Chas and beloved mother. Cherished Mum of John, Carol & Niall, Linda & Brett, Charlie & Helen. Adored Nana of Conor, Brooklyn, Ronan, Xavier, Jade, Madi, Chelsea, Sophie and Georgia. Beloved sister of John. A celebration of Joan's life will be held at Cambridge Raceway, 1 Taylor St, Cambridge, at 1.00pm on Tuesday 10th March.
Published in Waikato Times from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2020