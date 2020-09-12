Joan GREIG

On Thursday, 10 September 2020, passed peacefully at her home in Orini, aged 95 years. Loved daughter of the late Elsie and Fred. Cherished sister of Tom (dec), Colin (dec), Pearl (dec), Max (dec), Gwen (dec), Dorothy, Margaret (dec), Hillary (dec) and Heather. Treasured Aunt to many. Joan will be at home with family. A Service for Joan will be held at the Chapel of Memories, 32 William Street, Huntly, on Wednesday, 16 September at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Greig Family, C/- PO Box 147, Huntly 3740.

Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 12, 2020
