Joan GRAHAM

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan GRAHAM.
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Hillcrest Chapel
Masters Avenue
Hamilton
View Map
Death Notice

GRAHAM, Joan
(Dorothy Joan) (nee Hughes):
Joan passed peacefully away at Hilda Ross Special Unit, Hamilton, on August 31, 2020, aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of David for nearly 73 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of David and Moon (Waiheke Island), Paul and Claire (Todi, Italy), Julia and Kevin (Canterbury), and Sue and Steve McConnell (Hamilton). Loved Nana to 11 grandchildren, her great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild. A very special thanks to the staff at Hilda Ross Special Care Unit for their wonderful support, love and care of Joan. A service to celebrate Joans life will be held on November 7, 2020 at Hillcrest Chapel, Masters Avenue, Hamilton at 1:30pm.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 24, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.