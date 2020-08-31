CLANCY, Joan Frances:
Peacefully on the 30th August 2020 at Cardrona Rest home, Putaruru; in her 93rd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Philippa, Richard and Maria, Michael and Julia, Tom and Lee-Ann. Loved Nana to Michael, Sabine, Emma, Jack, Fin and Cate.
Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; Love leaves a memory no one can steal.
No flowers by request. Requiem Mass for Joan will be celebrated at St Patrick's Catholic Church, SH1 Putaruru on Friday 4th September at 11.00am followed by a private family interment. Special thanks to all the staff at Cardrona for their love, care and support.
South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ
PO Box 459, Tokoroa
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 31, 2020