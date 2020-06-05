CARLYLE, Joan Yetta:
Passed away suddenly at Resthaven on Burns after a short illness on Friday 29th May 2020, surrounded by family. Aged 78 years. Soulmate of husband James for 59 years. Mother of Allan, Brett and Kerry. Grandmother of Nicole, Ryan, Luke, Joshua & Noah. Much loved by all her family and friends. A celebration of Joan's life will be held at the RSL Chapel in Raleigh Street, Cambridge, at 1.00pm on 12th June, followed by a gathering at Joan's home at 65 Roto O Rangi Road, Leamington, Cambridge. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the St John Ambulance.
Published in Waikato Times on June 5, 2020