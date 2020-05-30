BROWN, Joan Lilian:Passed away unexpectedly on 26 May 2020, in Huntly, aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Roly. Loved mum of Karon, Susan and Lisa, and special friend to Ken. Nana to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Together again with the love of her life, Roly.The family wish to thank the Staff of Kimihia Resthome for the care and support of their Mum. A family service for Joan was held on Friday. All communications to the Brown Family C/- PO Box 147, Huntly 3740.