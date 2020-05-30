Joan BROWN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BROWN, Joan Lilian:
Passed away unexpectedly on 26 May 2020, in Huntly, aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Roly. Loved mum of Karon, Susan and Lisa, and special friend to Ken. Nana to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Together again with the love of her life, Roly.
The family wish to thank the Staff of Kimihia Resthome for the care and support of their Mum. A family service for Joan was held on Friday. All communications to the Brown Family C/- PO Box 147, Huntly 3740.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waikato Times on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Haven Funeral Services Ltd
32 William St
Huntly , Waikato null
07-828 7629
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved