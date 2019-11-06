BLUNDELL, Joan Margaret:

28.2.1926 - 5.11.2019

(W.A.A.F Service No.2102482. ACWZ) Dearly loved wife of the late Bob, loved and loving Mum and mum-in-law of Bob and Teena, Anne and John Shearer, Linda and Wim Reekers, John and Corrinne, Phil and Michelle. Loved Nana and Great-Nana to many.

"God's presence will go with you and He will give you rest"

Exodus 33.14.

A Celebration of Joan's life will be held at St John's Anglican Church, Arawata Street, Te Awamutu, on Saturday, 9th November, at 12noon, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance, Te Awamutu would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Blundell family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.

Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ



