

MELLOW, Jo:

Tragically taken 27.4.2013.

At this time of the year you send us fantail's.

The fantail's chirpy demeanour reminds us of your bubbly, kind nature.

The fantail's pretty plumage reminds us of your beauty.

The fantail's song reminds us of your laugh.

The fantail's presence reminds us you are close, smiling down on us from Heaven.

The fantail flutters at a distance, we hope she lands on our shoulder, as we wish we could cuddle you.

But at the end of the day she leaves us back to the trees, and reminds us how much we miss you when your not here.

Love always Mum & Dad: Shane, Monique & Danielle: Warren & Debbie: Phil & Tracey and their families.



