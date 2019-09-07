DISCOMBE, Jim (Wal):
On 5 September 2019, peacefully at Waikato Hospice, Hamilton, with family at his side. Dearly loved husband of Mary 'Always in my heart'. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Barbara & Royce Dowling (Cambridge). Uncle to Linda Laing and Baz Dowling. Great-Uncle to Danny and Ryan Laing (Cambridge). Fondly remembered by sister and brother-in-law – Anna and Wayne Dawe (Morrinsville). A celebration of life service for Jim will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church, Canada Street, Morrinsville, on Tuesday, 10 September 2019 at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Hospice Waikato and can be done online by going to www.hospicewaikato.org.nz and clicking "Donate Now", or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Discombe family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times from Sept. 7 to Sept. 9, 2019