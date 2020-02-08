BUTLER, Jim (John):

RAF 578790 1944 - 1955 NZRAF 1955 - 1970

Peacefully at Jack Inglis on Thursday 6 February, 2020; in his 95th year. Loved husband of the late Beryl. Cherished father and father-in-law of Lindsay and Kevin, Mary and Michael. Treasured and devoted Grandad of Simon, Jacob, Sam, Connor, Rosie, and Isaac. Special friend of Mark and Barbara (Hamilton), and Xi Chen.

He was a great man who will be missed by the Motueka community.

The family would like to thank the many people who have been friends of Jim and have supported, cared and enriched his long and lucky life. A memorial service will be held later in the year.





