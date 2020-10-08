WOLFGRAM-ORR,
Jillian Joan (Jill):
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our dear mother Jillian Joan Wolfgram-Orr (Jill) who went peacefully after a short illness at Awatere Rest Home in Hamilton on Tuesday afternoon 29th September 2020. Widely loved and an amazing mother to Francis & Marcus Wolfgram, and dotting grandmother to Charlie Wolfgram. A service will be held for Jill on Saturday 10th October at 1.30pm at St Peter's Cathedral, 51 Victoria Street, Hamilton.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 8, 2020