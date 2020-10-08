Jillian WOLFGRAM-ORR

Guest Book
  • "as per our previous acknowledgement John and Tracy Keenan..."
  • "Sorry to hear of Jill's passing. Sending our sympathies to..."
    - Andrina Reid
  • "Francis and Marcus, so sorry to hear of your Mums passing...."
  • "Francis and Marcus so sorry to hear of your Mums passing. ..."
Service Information
Service
Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020
1:30 p.m.
St Peter's Cathedral
51 Victoria Street
Hamilton
Death Notice

WOLFGRAM-ORR,
Jillian Joan (Jill):
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our dear mother Jillian Joan Wolfgram-Orr (Jill) who went peacefully after a short illness at Awatere Rest Home in Hamilton on Tuesday afternoon 29th September 2020. Widely loved and an amazing mother to Francis & Marcus Wolfgram, and dotting grandmother to Charlie Wolfgram. A service will be held for Jill on Saturday 10th October at 1.30pm at St Peter's Cathedral, 51 Victoria Street, Hamilton.


Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 8, 2020
