RANGIAWHA,
Jillian TeAotawhirangi:
14.09.1934 - 06.08.2019
Wife of the late John Waitiwairua Rangiawha, mother of the late Edwin Rangiawha, late Mokomoko's Whare Dallas Campaign Totoro and Paradise Chances Kipa-Totoro, Glenice, Earle, Cynthia, Eric, James, Tania, Thomas and Son & daughter-in-laws. Loving Grandmother of her many moko & mokomoko. Laying in state at Te Puea Marae, Mangere, Auckland. Tangi on Saturday 10th August 2019 at 11.00am. To be taken to Pukaki Urupa – Resting place.
Sincere Funeral Services
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 8, 2019