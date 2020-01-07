IVIMEY, Jillian Joyce

(Jill) (nee Bisset):

(Mrs Amber Dairy (of Tokoroa)) Beloved mother, grandmother and friend to many, died after a brief illness, on January 2nd, 2020, at the age of 79 at the Killarney Rest Home in Tauranga. Jill is survived by her children, Brady, Scott and Craig and grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Olivia, Brad, Georgia, Carla, Elijah, Lochlan and Charlotte and many cousins especially Pam Feekes who she considered a sister. Jill was born on 19th December 1940, to John and Joyce Bisset in Wellington. Jill was a devoted mother and worked alongside her husband Tony for many years, after moving from Wellington. As a self-confessed city girl, Jill quickly adapted to the country lifestyle, working on several farms in the central north island and then in a dairy in Tokoroa, where she became well known to many customers. Jill was passionate about books and reading, especially science fiction, having a large and extensive collection. She loved music, good food and conversation – her talent and passion for music were gifts she has passed to her grandchildren. The family would like to especially thank the staff at the Killarney Rest Home her took care of Jill with compassion and kindness in the final months of her life. A service for Jill will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Wednesday, the 8th of January 2020, at 2pm, followed by the burial at The Pyes Pa Memorial Park Cemetery, Tauranga. All communication to the Ivimey family, c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142.





