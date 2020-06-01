BELL, Jillena Krystal:

20.5.2008 - 1.6.2008

It doesn't need a special day to bring you to my mind,

For days without a thought of you are very hard to find.

It's been 12 years since you left us but it still feels like yesterday! Love and miss you every day.

- Mum, Dad, JK, Jana, and Jaden xoxxox





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store