Jillena BELL
BELL, Jillena Krystal:
20.5.2008 - 1.6.2008
It doesn't need a special day to bring you to my mind,
For days without a thought of you are very hard to find.
It's been 12 years since you left us but it still feels like yesterday! Love and miss you every day.
- Mum, Dad, JK, Jana, and Jaden xoxxox


Published in Waikato Times on Jun. 1, 2020.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
