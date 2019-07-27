FLETT, Jill
(nee Willoughby):
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 25th, 2019, aged 77 years. Dearly loved wife of Mervyn for 56 years. Loved Mum of Grant, Craig and Karyn, Lisa and Chris. Good time Nana of Kane and Kate, Mitch, Luke, Jacob, Sophie, Jesse, Chantelle, Josh and Blake.
We will miss her so much.
Many thanks to the superb care from the surgeons and staff at the neurosurgical ward at Waikato Hospital and the staff at CHT Te Awamutu. Jill's funeral will be held at Henley Hotel (Sarnia Park), 151 Maungatautari Rd, Cambridge on Tuesday, July 30th at 1.00pm.
Published in Waikato Times on July 27, 2019