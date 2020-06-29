RICHARDSON, Jewel Avis:
Passed away peacefully on 26th June 2020, aged 95. Much loved wife of Gordon and son Graham. Special mother-in-law to Joanne, Grandma to Shawn and Ebony, and Great-Grandma to Luke.
She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
A service for Jewel will be held at Hamilton Park Cemetery, 395 Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, on Wednesday 1st July 2020, at 10.30am, followed by refreshments. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the Blind Low Vision Society NZ, if desired.
Published in Waikato Times on June 29, 2020