CRESSWELL,
Jewel (nee Barnett):
Died 15th October 2019, Jewel was married to Henry (Died 2015) for 71 years. She is survived by her children Neroli, Bruce and Lynette, by grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren - a grand old lady. She was a life member at Hamilton Bridge Club where she enjoyed numerous games of Bridge, in her earlier life she could be found on the Ngaruawahia golf course. A private funeral will be held shortly. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Johns would be appreciated.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 17, 2019