Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



(nee Antonovich):

Jewel passed away peacefully at Te Awa Lifecare Village, Cambridge, on Monday 13th July 2020, in her 85th year. Loved and loving wife of Garry for 59 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Christopher and Janne, Jeremy and Kim, Matthew and Sonya, Andrew and Maria, David and Angela, Caroline and Alan. Much loved Grandma Jewel of 17 grandchildren – Greta, Joshua, Annah, Leonardo, Niamh, Samuel, Ruby-Jane, Vincent, Sylvie, Gus, Ella, Isabella, Kahurangi, Joseph, George and the late Miah and Grace. Jewel's Requiem Mass will be celebrated 12 noon, Friday 17th July 2020, at St Peter's Catholic Church, 22 Anzac Street, Cambridge. A special thank you to the unique team at Te Awa Lifecare Village for their respectful care and love of Jewel.



"Until the Twelfth of Never"









CASEY, Jewel Margaret(nee Antonovich):Jewel passed away peacefully at Te Awa Lifecare Village, Cambridge, on Monday 13th July 2020, in her 85th year. Loved and loving wife of Garry for 59 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Christopher and Janne, Jeremy and Kim, Matthew and Sonya, Andrew and Maria, David and Angela, Caroline and Alan. Much loved Grandma Jewel of 17 grandchildren – Greta, Joshua, Annah, Leonardo, Niamh, Samuel, Ruby-Jane, Vincent, Sylvie, Gus, Ella, Isabella, Kahurangi, Joseph, George and the late Miah and Grace. Jewel's Requiem Mass will be celebrated 12 noon, Friday 17th July 2020, at St Peter's Catholic Church, 22 Anzac Street, Cambridge. A special thank you to the unique team at Te Awa Lifecare Village for their respectful care and love of Jewel."Until the Twelfth of Never" Published in Waikato Times from July 14 to July 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Waikato Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers