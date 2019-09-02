SUISTED, Jessie Joan:
Peacefully in Te Aroha on Saturday 31st August 2019 aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Dick. Much loved mother of Rodney, Rowena, Brian, and Judith; and treasured nana of her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service for Jessie will be held at St David's Co-operating Parish, Church Street, Te Aroha, on Wednesday 4th September, at 11.00am, followed by burial at Te Aroha Cemetery. Messages to the Suisted family C/- Broadway Funeral Home, Short Street, Matamata 3400.
Published in Waikato Times from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019