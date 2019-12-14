GIBBESON, Jessie Fraser
(nee Leslie) (Shon):
On 13 December 2019, peacefully at her home, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John Charles (Jack). Treasured mother & mother-in-law of Robyn, Deborah & Rod, Karen & Bruce, Grant & Debbie. Precious Nana of Kristy, Leighton, Jesse and Elley.
Sweet is the sleep that ends all pain, we would not waken you to suffer again.
The tears in our eyes will wipe away, but the love in our hearts is here to stay.
A service for Shon will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Tuesday, 17 December 2019 at 1.30pm.
Published in Waikato Times on Dec. 14, 2019