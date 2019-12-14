Jessie GIBBESON

Guest Book
  • "Thinking of you Robyn and family, at this sad time."
    - Karen Cook
Service Information
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
078461561
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
1:30 p.m.
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
View Map
Death Notice

GIBBESON, Jessie Fraser
(nee Leslie) (Shon):
On 13 December 2019, peacefully at her home, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John Charles (Jack). Treasured mother & mother-in-law of Robyn, Deborah & Rod, Karen & Bruce, Grant & Debbie. Precious Nana of Kristy, Leighton, Jesse and Elley.
Sweet is the sleep that ends all pain, we would not waken you to suffer again.
The tears in our eyes will wipe away, but the love in our hearts is here to stay.
A service for Shon will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Tuesday, 17 December 2019 at 1.30pm.

logo
Published in Waikato Times on Dec. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.