BUSH, Jessica Claire:

Peacefully passed away with her dear family and close friends at her side at Waikato Hospital on Friday, 14 August 2020. Aged 32 Years. Adored daughter of John & Vera. Beautiful, hilarious loving sister and sister-in-law to Alex & Liz and adored tia to Oliver. Claire's family wish to especially thank all the Doctors, Nurses and staff of Ward M5, along with Dr Probanie Wood, and her colleagues from Cambridge Middle School, for their love and support during her courageous battle over the past year. A private farewell has taken place. A memorial service is to follow at a later date. All communications to the Bush Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.






