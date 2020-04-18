Acknowledgement

BAKER,

Jesse Timothy (Jess):



Rachael, Mike and Donna, Peter, Bilha, and Jay, wish to express their sincere appreciation for the love and support given to us during the sad loss of Jesse. Our grateful thanks to all those who visited, sent messages, flowers and baking. Thank you to all who attended the funeral and helped us to celebrate his life. A special thank you to all involved in assisting with his funeral, and the staff at Woolertons Funeral Home Hamilton. Please accept this as a personal thank you from us all. He was dearly loved and will be sadly missed.



