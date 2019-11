KAY, Jeremy:

KAY, Tania (nee Rowe):

Cruelly taken from us in a car crash in Hamilton a year ago today, on November 11, 2018. Adored Dad and Mum of Courtney and Mitchell Kay. Adored son and daughter-in-law of Robbie Kay. Adored daughter and son-in law of Ken and Linda Rowe. Dearly loved brother and sister-in-law of Rebecca and Aaron and uncle and aunty of Curtis, Joel, Jasmine and Maddison. Dearly loved sister and brother-in-law of Craig, Brent and Megan and aunty and uncle of Jaxon and Logan, Georgia, Maddison and Ellie. Jeremy (47) and Tania (44) were two of life's good people – easy going, hard working, friendly, loyal, kind, generous and loved by all.

Together forever and always in our hearts.