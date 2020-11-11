Jeremy and Tania KAY

Guest Book
  • "Three beautiful people gone too soon. Miss you guys heaps...."
    - Fairweather Family
  • "Missing you both so much. Can not believe you guys are not..."
    - Maddison Johns
  • "My love and thoughts are with u all. Think of you often and..."
  • "Forever in our hearts. Jeremy, Tania and Grace"
    - Rebecca Szabo
In Memoriam



KAY,
Jeremy and Tania (nee Rowe)
Cruelly taken from us in a car crash on November 11, 2018.
Adored dad and mum of Courtney and Mitchell. Loved son of Robbie Kay. Loved daughter of Ken and Linda Rowe. Dearly missed by their families and friends. Jeremy (47) and Tania (44) were two of life's best. Easy-going, hard-working, loyal, kind, generous and fun. Loved by all.
Together forever.
Always in our hearts.
Our thoughts are with the family of sweet Grace Hill (16), also killed in the crash.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 11, 2020
