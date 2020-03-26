ROBERTSON, Jennifer Ann:
On March 23, 2020, peacefully at home, aged 79. Dearly loved wife of Les for 57 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Michele & Ritchie Lovelock, Christine & Shaun Sievers, Delwyn & Sharon. Much loved nana to Kathryn, Shaun, Emily & Owen, Josh, Mitch & Emmajae, Renee, Adam, Thomas & Alex. Much loved great-nana to JayJay, Charlotte, Kassie, Mackenzie, Anneliese and Parker. In accordance to Jenny's wishes, a private cremation has taken place. The family would like to thank the MND Assoc for their support, Dr Murray Smith, Fiona Hewerdine, Omokoroa Lions Club and all Jenny's friends for their love and support during her illness. Communications may be posted to: 42 Youngson Road, RD 8, Tauranga 3180.
"We will all miss Mum
so much but happy she is
now at peace"
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 26, 2020