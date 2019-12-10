HONISS, Jennifer Robin:
On 6 December 2019, peacefully at home, aged 75 years. Loved mother & mother-in-law of Steve & Hayley, Dave & Tanya. Precious Granny of Max, Maddy and Harry. Beloved sister of Rosemary. A Requiem Mass celebrating the life of Robin will be held at The Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Grey Street, Hamilton East, on Wednesday, 11 December 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Waikato Division Cancer Society, PO Box 134, Hamilton 3240, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Honiss family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Dec. 10, 2019