STAINES,
Jeffrey Harvey (Jeff):
Passed away suddenly, at work on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Aged 52. Cherished son of Harvey Staines and Deidre Young. Adored brother of Carlene, brother-in-law Steve and the late Jolene (1966). Idolised uncle of Josh and Jordy Platt. Loved nephew of Chrissy and Sammy Staines.
"A man that lived life at 100 miles an hour".
A service for Jeff will be held at his home in Waihi, on Thursday, August 20, at 3.00pm. All communications c/- the Staines family to 6 Tamihana St, Matamata.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 18, 2020