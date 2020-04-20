Jeffery HANLEY

Guest Book
  • "Trish, Sorry to read of your loss thinking of you at this..."
    - jackie jeffrey
  • "So sorry to hear the sad news. Love to Trish and the family."
    - Michele
  • "Rip Handles. Always the gentleman. This never prevented..."
    - Ian Dempsey
  • "Good school mate when we went to Walton school plus a chat..."
  • "Very sorry to hear about Jeff, our regards to you Trish and..."
    - Jenny Clatworthy
Service Information
South Waikato Funeral Services
24 Commerce Street
Tokoroa , Waikato
078865160
Death Notice

HANLEY,
Jeffery William (Jeff):
On Saturday, 18th April 2020, peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family. Loved son of the late Betty and Errol (Doc). Loving husband and best mate of Trish. Adored father of Kyle, Nathan and their partners, Pops to Butch. Much loved grandad of Emma, Grace, Ryan, Kade, Jazzlynn and step grandad of Damien and Aden.
"Ride that bucket hard handles and we've got $10 bucks on Devoted".
A private cremation will be held and a celebration of Jeff's life will be announced at a later date. All communications to:
South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ
PO Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 20, 2020
