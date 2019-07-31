PROSSER, Jeff:
Passed away at home on Tuesday 30th July 2019, aged 80 years. Beloved husband of Marni. Loved and missed by his children, grandchildren, and friends. A funeral service for Jeff will be held at St Peter's Anglican Church, 44 Bow Street, Raglan, on Saturday 3rd August 2019 at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Waikato would be greatly appreciated and can be left at the service. All correspondence to the Prosser family, C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240.
Published in Waikato Times from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019