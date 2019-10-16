Jeanette CLEMOES

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanette CLEMOES.
Service Information
Sadliers Funeral Services
358 Thames St
Morrinsville , Waikato
078894333
Death Notice

CLEMOES, Jeanette
(nee Wall) (Jenny):
On 10 October 2019, passed away peacefully At Rhoda Reid, Morrinsville. Loved daughter of Stewart and Maureen Wall. Much loved mother of Melissa and Paula and mother-in-law of Jason. Adored Step Grandma to Nikia and Makenzie. Treasured Fur Grandma to Scooter, Missy and Rolly.
Our precious mum will be greatly missed.
Love you mum.
A private service for Jenny took place on Tuesday 14th October 2019. All communications to the Clemoes family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
logo
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.