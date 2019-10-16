CLEMOES, Jeanette
(nee Wall) (Jenny):
On 10 October 2019, passed away peacefully At Rhoda Reid, Morrinsville. Loved daughter of Stewart and Maureen Wall. Much loved mother of Melissa and Paula and mother-in-law of Jason. Adored Step Grandma to Nikia and Makenzie. Treasured Fur Grandma to Scooter, Missy and Rolly.
Our precious mum will be greatly missed.
Love you mum.
A private service for Jenny took place on Tuesday 14th October 2019. All communications to the Clemoes family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 16, 2019