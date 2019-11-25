WOODGER, Jean Helen:
Passed away peacefully in her 88th year on Thursday 14th November 2019 at the Atawhai Assisi Home, Hamilton. Daughter of Charles and Gladys Woodger, sister of John and Elizabeth, aunt of John, James and Beth. Jean selflessly met the needs of many in her roles as nurse, midwife, social worker and police detective. However, Jean's greatest contribution to others was the sharing of her unwavering faith.
"For we are made partakers
of Christ, if we hold the beginning of our confidence steadfast to the end."
(Hebrews 3:14)
Jean's funeral will be at All Saints Church, 191 Sandwich Rd, Hamilton, at 11.00am on Saturday 30th November, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Leprosy Mission would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications please to Michael Ferri, [email protected]
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 25, 2019