Jean WILSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean WILSON.
Service Information
Nelson & Susan Elliott Funeral Services
157 Shakespeare Rd
Milford, Auckland
0620
(649)-486-2631
Service
Friday, Jul. 24, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Manukau Memorial Gardens
361 Puhinui Road
Papatoetoe Auckland
Death Notice

WILSON, Jean:
On 20 July 2020 peacefully at her residence, Howick aged 97 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack (Dufty). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Geoff and Judy, Cherry and Garry, Alastair and Janet and the late Fraser. Treasured Gran of Nick, James, Sarah, and Michael. Great-Gran of Jack, Mia, Aless, and Isabel. A service for Jean will be held at Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe, Auckland, on Friday 24 July at 11am. Communications to Cherry Le Verne, 34 Ormonde Drive, Silverdale, Auckland 0992.
Published in Waikato Times on July 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.