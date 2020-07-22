WILSON, Jean:
On 20 July 2020 peacefully at her residence, Howick aged 97 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack (Dufty). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Geoff and Judy, Cherry and Garry, Alastair and Janet and the late Fraser. Treasured Gran of Nick, James, Sarah, and Michael. Great-Gran of Jack, Mia, Aless, and Isabel. A service for Jean will be held at Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe, Auckland, on Friday 24 July at 11am. Communications to Cherry Le Verne, 34 Ormonde Drive, Silverdale, Auckland 0992.
Published in Waikato Times on July 22, 2020