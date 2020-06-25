HOME, Jean Maclaurin

(nee Thomson):

Passed away peacefully on 23 June 2020, in her 85th year. Much loved wife of the late Douglas. Dearest Mum of Moira & Adrian (Southland), Sandra & Smokey (Canberra), and William. Most loving Granny of Ryan (Southland), Emma & Sam (Perth), Keiran & Emily (Southland), Laura & Max, Megan & Robbie, Ricky & Kirsten, and Sarah (all of Canberra). Dearest sister of the late Hugh, and sister-in-law of Carol. Dearest sister of her late brother Bill. Loving Aunt of Sharon & Paul, Brendan & Natalie, and Angela & Nic. A service for Jean will be held at St David's Presbyterian Church, Otorohanga, on Friday 26 June 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Donations to St David's Church would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Home Family, c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3940.

