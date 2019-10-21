GRIFFITHS, Jean Elizabeth:
Passed away peacefully at home on 16 October 2019. Aged 79 years. Dearly loved wife of Tom; much loved mother and mother-in-law of Darryl & Phoebe, Chris & Janine and the late Susan; John and Leanne, Chris and Michelle, Scott and Theresa. Cherished grandma and great-grandmother.
Forever in our hearts.
In accordance with Jean's wish, a private service has been held. Correspondence to: The Griffiths Family, C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton.
Ana-Maria Richardson
Funeral Director
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 21, 2019