GRAY, Jean Winsome
(nee Bosher):
Peacefully at Hillview Home, Te Kuiti, on Tuesday 9th June 2020 with her loving children and their partners at her side. Aged 94 years. Precious wife of the late Keith George. Cherished and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Don & Joan, Ian & Izzy, Pam & Gary (deceased), Rex & Cathy, and Tim & Missy. Adored nana & great-nana to all her grandchildren. A family farewell for Jean will be held at VJ Williams Chapel, King Street West, Te Kuiti, on Saturday 13th June at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. All communications to Gray Family, c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941.
Published in Waikato Times on June 11, 2020
