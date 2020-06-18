GIEDT, Jean Marie:
Jean passed away comfortably on 15th June 2020, surrounded by family, in Hamilton. She was 86 years old. She was born in Los Angeles, CA, USA, and later lived in Northern California and Washington state. She came to visit family here in December, prior to the pandemic, but unfortunately became unwell due to other reasons. She is survived by her children, Todd and wife Gigi Gokcek (Sausalito, CA, USA); Chris and wife Gemma O'keeffe (Hamilton, NZ); Gretchen and husband Mark Brewer (Wallingford, UK); and Katie with husband Vahid Djalilvand (Hamadan Province, Iran). Two of her grandchildren, Nathan and Madeline, live in the UK, and three grandkids, Finnula, Cian and Siobhan, live in NZ. Her husband and our father, Don Carmen Giedt, passed away in the US in 2018. Many of her extended family still reside in California where she grew up. As her children, we wish to express our gratitude for having been raised by such a patient, compassionate, and devoted mom.
We will miss you forever.
May you rest in peace.
A farewell for Jean will be held in the Greenwood Chapel at Hamilton Park Crematorium, 395 Morrinsville Road, Newstead, on Friday 19th June at 3.00pm.
Published in Waikato Times on June 18, 2020