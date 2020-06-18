Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean GIEDT. View Sign Death Notice



Jean passed away comfortably on 15th June 2020, surrounded by family, in Hamilton. She was 86 years old. She was born in Los Angeles, CA, USA, and later lived in Northern California and Washington state. She came to visit family here in December, prior to the pandemic, but unfortunately became unwell due to other reasons. She is survived by her children, Todd and wife Gigi Gokcek (Sausalito, CA, USA); Chris and wife Gemma O'keeffe (Hamilton, NZ); Gretchen and husband Mark Brewer (Wallingford, UK); and Katie with husband Vahid Djalilvand (Hamadan Province, Iran). Two of her grandchildren, Nathan and Madeline, live in the UK, and three grandkids, Finnula, Cian and Siobhan, live in NZ. Her husband and our father, Don Carmen Giedt, passed away in the US in 2018. Many of her extended family still reside in California where she grew up. As her children, we wish to express our gratitude for having been raised by such a patient, compassionate, and devoted mom.

We will miss you forever.

May you rest in peace.

A farewell for Jean will be held in the Greenwood Chapel at Hamilton Park Crematorium, 395 Morrinsville Road, Newstead, on Friday 19th June at 3.00pm.







GIEDT, Jean Marie:Jean passed away comfortably on 15th June 2020, surrounded by family, in Hamilton. She was 86 years old. She was born in Los Angeles, CA, USA, and later lived in Northern California and Washington state. She came to visit family here in December, prior to the pandemic, but unfortunately became unwell due to other reasons. She is survived by her children, Todd and wife Gigi Gokcek (Sausalito, CA, USA); Chris and wife Gemma O'keeffe (Hamilton, NZ); Gretchen and husband Mark Brewer (Wallingford, UK); and Katie with husband Vahid Djalilvand (Hamadan Province, Iran). Two of her grandchildren, Nathan and Madeline, live in the UK, and three grandkids, Finnula, Cian and Siobhan, live in NZ. Her husband and our father, Don Carmen Giedt, passed away in the US in 2018. Many of her extended family still reside in California where she grew up. As her children, we wish to express our gratitude for having been raised by such a patient, compassionate, and devoted mom.We will miss you forever.May you rest in peace.A farewell for Jean will be held in the Greenwood Chapel at Hamilton Park Crematorium, 395 Morrinsville Road, Newstead, on Friday 19th June at 3.00pm. Published in Waikato Times on June 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Waikato Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers