COLES, Jean:
On 1st September 2020, passed away peacefully at Radius St Joan's Rest Home in Hamilton (formerly of Huntly), aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Henry. Much loved mother of Shirley and the late Jim, and the late Lorraine. Loved grandmother of Tracey, Kevin and Michael. Loved great-grandmother of six. A Service for Jean is to be held in Huntly on Monday 7th September, to be followed by an interment at the Kimihia Cemetery. Details upon request. All communications to the Coles Family, C/- PO Box 147, Huntly 3740.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 5, 2020