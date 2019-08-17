DISHER, Jayden Alan:
On Thursday 15 August 2019, working on the land, which he loved for 15 years. Beloved son of Craig and Jess. Adored and loved brother of Tyler, Bianca, Keisha and Indy. Cherished grandson of Ian and Ngaire. Nephew of Neville and Susan, and Adrian. Cool cousin to Febe, Lydia, Jack, Lucas, Natasha, Caroline, Izabella and Lexi. A celebration of Jayden's life will be held at The Otorohanga Club, Southern Lounge, on Tuesday 20th August at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. All communication to the Disher Family, c/- V.J. Williams and & Sons, P.O. Box 241, Te Kuiti.
In the care of
V J Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 17, 2019