THOMAS, Jason Paul:
On Tuesday 8th October 2019 Jason passed away peacefully while surrounded by his loving family. Aged 56 years. Much loved son of Linda and Paul. Loved by Keryn, James, Brandon and Bailey. Loving brother of Gavin, Justine, Jared, David and Joel. A graveside funeral for Jason will be held in the Oak Lawn at Hamilton Park Cemetery, Morrinsville Road, Hamilton on Thursday 10th October 2019 at 2.00pm. All communications to Jason's family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 9, 2019